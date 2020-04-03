Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 305,777 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 305,777 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Hess worth $34,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hess by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,850,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,665,000 after acquiring an additional 250,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.