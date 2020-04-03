Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 68,148 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.