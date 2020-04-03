Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

