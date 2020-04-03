Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $42,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

