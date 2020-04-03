Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 407,224 shares worth $69,501,247. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.