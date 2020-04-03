Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

