Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,354 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of American Assets Trust worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $413,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

