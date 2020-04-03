Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $31.52 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.08 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,843 shares of company stock worth $21,086,414. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

