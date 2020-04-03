Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $32.23 Million Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.47.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.