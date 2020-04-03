Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $43.02 Million Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.16% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $43,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NTB opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

