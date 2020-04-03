Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $43.36 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,520 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $43,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE USB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

