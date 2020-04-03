Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $43.76 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.70% of First Bancorp worth $43,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $632.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

