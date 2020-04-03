Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $45,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

