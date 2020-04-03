Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.