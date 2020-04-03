Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Huntsman worth $46,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $13.28 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

