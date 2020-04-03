Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.01% of Granite Construction worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $4,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $724.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

