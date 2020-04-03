Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Kirby worth $40,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

