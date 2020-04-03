Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $45,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

