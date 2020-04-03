Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $34.23 Million in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.05% of Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $11,088,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Mobile Mini by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MINI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

