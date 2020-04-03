Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $44,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.84.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

