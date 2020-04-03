Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 115,611 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,611 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.77% of WSFS Financial worth $40,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $23.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

