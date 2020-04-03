Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,231,155 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Graphic Packaging worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

