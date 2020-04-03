Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 291,897 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $42,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $9.79 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

