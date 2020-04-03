Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,815 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

