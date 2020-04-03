Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.31% of S & T Bancorp worth $45,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

