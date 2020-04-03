Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 33,509.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of SkyWest worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

SKYW stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

