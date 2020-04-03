Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $33,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

