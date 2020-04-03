Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Weibo worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,145,000 after buying an additional 814,571 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

