Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

