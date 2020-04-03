Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Atmos Energy worth $38,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

