Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,359 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

