Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,893 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.28% of LiveRamp worth $41,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,461,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,617,000 after buying an additional 213,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after buying an additional 611,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 135,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after buying an additional 105,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.46 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

