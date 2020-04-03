Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,199,121 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,199,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Arcos Dorados worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE ARCO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.60 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

