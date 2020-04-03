Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 26,026 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,433,000 after buying an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

NYSE AVB opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

