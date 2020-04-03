Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.24% of InVitae worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on InVitae from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

