Macquarie Lowers Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to Sector Perform

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,285,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $18,535,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

