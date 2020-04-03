Maecenas Price Tops $0.0167 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $992,652.87 and $99.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

