MaidSafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203,744.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $203,744.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

