Maincoin (MNC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $290,126.05 and $3,750.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.04443964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

