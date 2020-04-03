Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMD stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

