Maker Achieves Market Cap of $302.01 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $300.22 or 0.04438827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, GOPAX and HitBTC. Maker has a market cap of $302.01 million and $7.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036902 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,949 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

