Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target dropped by SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. 220,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,545. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

