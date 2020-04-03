Man Group plc Acquires 30,275 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 988.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,281 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Nomura reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.