Man Group plc Has $6.30 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.45. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

