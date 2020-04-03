Man Group plc Has $6.35 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 552.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,264 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

