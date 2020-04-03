Man Group plc Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.33% of Cardtronics worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $715.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

