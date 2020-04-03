Man Group plc Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 213.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,906 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 362,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,175,000 after purchasing an additional 131,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

