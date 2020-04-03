Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.51% of AtriCure worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in AtriCure by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

