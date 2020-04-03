Man Group plc Purchases 33,192 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 452,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 301,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $966.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

