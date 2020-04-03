Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 24,007 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,354.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,637,000 after acquiring an additional 64,016 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

